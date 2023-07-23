 
close
Sunday July 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Youth commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
July 23, 2023

LAHORE : Dejected after the failure of his love affair, a 25-year-old youth committed suicide after shooting himself dead in Nishtar Colony area here on Saturday. Hassan of Khushab was staying in Lahore for work. The police and forensic team collected evidence and started the investigation on various aspects.