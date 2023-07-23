DIG Shariq found dead in flat

LAHORE : DIG Shariq Jamal was found dead in a flat in Nishtar Colony area here on Saturday.

DIG Shariq Jamal was a resident of Defence area. The deceased DIG was posted in various important positions in Lahore. The police have recorded statements of people including a woman who took DIG Shariq Jamal to hospital. According to the statement of the woman, who took the DIG to the hospital, Shariq Jamal's condition worsened due to medication at 10 o'clock at night.

He was taken to hospital in DHA at 12 o'clock, where doctors pronounced him brought dead. There were apparently no signs of violence on the body of Shariq Jamal. However, Jamal’s family members refused to initiate any further legal action. Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team and police inspected the said flat and collected some evidence such as samples from food and utensils to be later sent for examination. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. DIG Shariq was survived by his wife and a daughter.