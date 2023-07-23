Awais falls in Asian karate

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising karateka Mohammad Awais fell at the second hurdle in the 19th Asian Karate Championship being held in Lipis, Pahang, Malaysia.

Awais made a bright start to his journey when he conquered India’s Arunprabhakaran Sadasivam 3-1 in the +84 kilogramme weight category first round. However, he was put out of the event when he went 2-6 down to Chinese Tapei’s Yi-An Chen in the second round.

On Friday, Niamatullah had also faced first round exit in both the individual kata and kumite competitions.

Pakistan had fielded just two fighters in the continental event. Pakistan Karate Federation’s (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir told The News from Malaysia that their fighters will need more hard work to compete at this level.