German CG hosts Special Olympians

LAHORE: German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz on Saturday held reception in the honour of those Pakistani athletes who won medals in the recently held Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, at the German Consulate in Karachi.

Medalists, unified partners and coaches along with Special Olympic Pakistan Advisor Yasmin Haider, National Director Taha Tahir, Media Advisor Asif Azeem and National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen attended the event.

Dr Rudiger Lotz said that the Special Olympics World Games hosted by Germany for the first time were oraganised splendidly and memorably in all respects in which 6500 athletes from 176 nations participated.

Rudiger said that Pakistan's athletes are the best. “Along with medals they have also won the hearts of all with their good morals and attitude as representatives of their country for which I congratulate them and the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani,” he said.