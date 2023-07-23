Mukesh claims maiden Test wicket for India as rain arrives

PORT OF SPAIN: Debutant Mukesh Kumar claimed a maiden Test wicket for India as West Indies reached 117 for two in reply to 438 at lunch on a rain-hit third day of the second and final Test at Queen´s Park Oval on Saturday.
Resuming at 86 for one on an increasingly benign surface, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie made serene progress almost to the end of the first hour.
But then left-handed McKenzie wafted at a wide delivery from Kumar to give the seamer his first Test wicket as he edged a catch to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
