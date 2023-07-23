German consulate honours Pakistani athletes who attended Special Olympics in Berlin

German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz held a special ceremony to celebrate the victory of national heroes on Thursday who won honours for Pakistan in the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin.
The ceremony was held at the German Consulate Karachi to celebrate the athletes' victory in the World Games. Medalists, unified partners and coaches along with Special Olympics Pakistan Advisor Yasmin Haider, National Director Taha Tahir, Media Adviser Asif Azeem and National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen attended the event.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr Lotz said the Special Olympics World Games had been hosted by Germany for the first time and they were held wonderfully in all respects, in which six-and-a-half thousand athletes from 176 countries participated.
Pakistani athletes won more than 80 gold medals in the World Games and proved that when there was a determination to win, no difficulty or hurdle could stop them from achieving success.
The German consul general said Pakistani athletes had won the hearts of all with their good morals and attitude as representatives of their country. He congratulate them and the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani.
Yasmeen thanked the German consul general for organising the event. Our special children achieved the feat in Berlin that the nation was waiting for a long time, she said.
