Father of four children shot dead by robbers

The father of four children was shot dead in the Korangi area by robbers after he offered resistance during a robbery bid on Saturday.

The man killed in Korangi was a shopkeeper. He was shot when he tried to close the shutters of his shop upon seeing the dacoits. The incident took place within the limits of the Korangi police station.

The man died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 52-year-old Khalid Mehmood, son of Naik Muhammad.

The suspects fled the scene after the crime. Police said the deceased man was the father of four children and hailed from Punjab.

Residents of the area expressed anger against the increasing robberies in the area. They said that if even a single gutka seller came to Korangi, police found out them to take their share, but they were not taking any action against those causing loss of human lives a daily basis.