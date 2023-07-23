How philosophy, humanities majors can help shape future of AI

As artificial intelligence advances at a breakneck pace, it is easy to haul off in excitement and forget about the crucial role that philosophy and humanities play in shaping its trajectory.

The better part of our adolescence, especially as children to South Asian parents, is spent being lectured on the irrelevance and impracticality of attaining a degree in the humanities.

The stereotype of South Asian families breeding the perfect engineers, doctors and lawyers now finds itself facing the new, glamorous and in-demand métier of software developers. However, with AI encapsulating almost all of its creators’ abilities, it compels us to question: how long before AI trumps its framers?

The rise of artificial intelligence and automation has caused concerns about the future of work, not only for jobs that require routine tasks but also for a plethora of other fields of occupations ranging from the arts to the sciences.

Nonetheless, this does not mean that majors in philosophy and humanities will become less relevant, at least not lesser than what they have been painted out to be in the last few decades.

In fact, they may become even more crucial in a world increasingly dominated by technology. Philosophy majors can indeed create a new niche in the job market by providing AI with more cohesive and sophisticated prompts.

AI may be a complex machine, but it is one that is ultimately guided by the human hands that create it. To ensure that the machines of the future are more than just utilitarian tools, and also reflective of human values, ethics and emotions, we must turn to the wisdom and expertise of those who have spent their lives exploring the intricacies of the human experience.

AI systems are only as good as the data they are fed, and the way this data is interpreted depends on the underlying ethical and moral principles guiding it.

But ethics are not the only guiding star for AI systems. In order to truly reflect the complexity of human experience, AI must also be able to understand and respond to human emotions and preferences.

Philosophy and humanities majors with expertise in aesthetics and philosophy of mind can design prompts that take into account the complex and subtle ways in which humans express their emotions and preferences.

They can help create AI systems that are more empathetic and understanding of human needs, as well as responsive to the nuances of human communication. They are uniquely equipped to provide this kind of input, which should unequivocally create a new niche in the job market.

For example, an AI system designed to make medical diagnoses can be programmed with prompts that take into account the principles of doing good for patients and or avoiding harm.

A philosophy major with expertise in bio-ethics can help design such prompts, drawing on a deep understanding of ethical theory and practical experience in applying it to real-world problems.

However, designing prompts for AI is not just about navigating the ethical and emotional seas. It is also about understanding the cultural context in which the prompts will be deployed.

Culture is like a vast and intricate tapestry, woven from the threads of language, history and tradition. AI systems are often trained on data sets that reflect the biases and assumptions of their creators, which can result in systems that are insensitive or even harmful to certain groups.

Philosophy and humanities majors with expertise in cultural studies and social justice can help create prompts that reflect the diversity of human experience and are sensitive to issues of power, privilege and inequality.

This will help create AI systems that are more inclusive and respectful of human differences, and ultimately contribute to a more just and equitable online world.

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, prodigious engineer Elon Musk who beholds convoluted knowledge of the nature of AI and its development, warns us that “[AI] has the potential of civilisation destruction”.

So, not only is it worth examining the significance of prompt engineers and the role philosophers can play in equipping AI with emotive understanding and ethical evaluation but it is also our responsibility to take decisive action in harbouring safe use of such technology. Philosophers might just prove to be our dystopian heroes.

The writer is a student in the 12th grade at the Lahore Grammar School Defence.