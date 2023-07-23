Suspect held for harassing woman in Orangi

The District West police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the man whose video of harassing a woman in Orangi Town had gone viral on social media.

The Orangi SHO arrested the suspect with the help of the footage and human intelligence. The arrested man was identified as Adeel Baig, alias Taqi, son of Liaquat Baig.

Police said they had also contacted the victim who worked at a private office. The woman was confronted by the suspect in Orangi Town Sector 6E Mujahidabad while she was on her way to office in the morning. The police recorded the victim's statement and legal action is being taken against the suspect.