Wasting food

Food wastage is a major issue in Pakistan, where a significant amount of food is lost or wasted each year. This is due to a variety of factors, including poor storage and transportation infrastructure, lack of awareness about food waste and cultural practices. Food waste has serious economic, social and environmental consequences, including increased food prices, reduced food availability and negative impacts on the environment. It is important to raise awareness about food waste and promote sustainable food practices, such as reducing food waste at home, donating excess food to those in need and supporting local food systems. Additionally, the government and private sector need to work together to develop and implement policies and programmes that address the root causes of food waste.
Omar Afzal
Karachi
