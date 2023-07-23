Tackle crime

Street crime appears to be getting worse by the day. One of the main reasons behind this problem is rising unemployment, leading people towards anti-social activities.
As a result, a climate of fear has been created and it is becoming harder for society to function normally. The government has to tackle this problem as soon as possible.
Rabia Naz
Rawalpindi
