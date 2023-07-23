 
Tuesday July 25, 2023
Tackle crime

July 23, 2023

Street crime appears to be getting worse by the day. One of the main reasons behind this problem is rising unemployment, leading people towards anti-social activities.

As a result, a climate of fear has been created and it is becoming harder for society to function normally. The government has to tackle this problem as soon as possible.

Rabia Naz

Rawalpindi