Dangerous road

The road from Ubauro to Guddu that connects the N-5 highway to the M-5 motorway is in an awful condition. The drive from Ubauro to the Guddu interchange, which should take barely fifteen minutes, takes almost an hour due to the state of the road. Furthermore, due to law and order problems, it is not safe to travel on this road at night.

This matter has been brought to the attention of the authorities many times, but all in vain. I request the relevant authorities to repair the damaged road and improve the law and order situation so that the road is safe to use at night.

Mian Arif Ghunyo

Ghotki