Gas shortage

In order to deal with gas loadshedding, several people have purchased cylinders or extraction machines to overcome the shortage of gas. However, these appliances can often be substandard and prone to dangerous accidents.
Furthermore, some people are even running generators on gas, causing problems with the gas supply. The government must ensure that it delivers sufficient gas to the people in order to alleviate these issues.
Sheikh Laiba Shahzad
Karachi
