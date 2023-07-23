In Karachi’s Malir area, power outages are increasing at an alarming rate, sometimes extending up to 12 hours a day. This continuous loadshedding has created many problems for the residents. Students in particular face a lot of difficulties as they struggle to study without electricity, which negatively affects their education. Local businesses are being affected, which appears to be causing a loss of livelihood.
The situation is getting worse with no signs of improvement. We request that fair distribution of electricity should be ensured by the government and immediate action should be taken to resolve this important issue.
Syed Asif Ali Rizvi
Karachi
