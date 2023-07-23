Karachi has always suffered a lot during the monsoon as there are no precautionary measures made by the government for this season. This leads to urban flooding, which causes death, destruction of property and infrastructure and paralyzing all essential services.
To cope with the annual monsoon deluge, the local government should ensure a proper drainage system is in place to prevent flooding, clear out clogged drains and gutters, repair damaged roads and bridges and ensure emergency services can function during the rain.
Wania Wajid
Karachi
