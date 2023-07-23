Limited mobility

Travel for Pakistanis is an arduous task. Except for a few countries with friendly visa policies, the rest of the world (mostly developed economies) is not at all welcoming to Pakistan nationals. According to the Global Mobility Report 2023 published by Henley & Partners on Tuesday (July 18), the Pakistani passport is the world’s fourth-worst. The data – based on findings and reports by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – concludes that Pakistani passport-holders can have visa-free access (including visa on arrival facility) to 33 destinations. Pakistan is ahead of only three countries – Afghanistan, Iran and Syria – and ranks 100th out of 103. The most powerful passport in the world belongs to Singapore which enjoys visa-free access to 192 countries. The top 10 spots are occupied by developed nations, a privilege which allows nationals from these countries to grab as many opportunities as possible. For Pakistan, the low ranking of the passport means that most countries will employ strict checks before granting visas to Pakistanis.

Almost every Pakistani who has travelled to developed countries can recall the long, tiring process s/he had to go through to acquire the visa, even for reasons other than leisure travel – studies, fellowships, etc. This mobility gap deprives people from developing countries of opportunities that can lead to their financial and social mobility. Despite the fact that developed economies enjoy visa-free access to most countries, they score low in terms of openness (allowing the number of nationalities to pass their borders without a prior visa). The UK’s controversial migration bill, Australia’s strict measures to ensure that not many people pass its borders, and other similar decisions show the imaginary walls created by Western countries which do not want people from less-income countries to seek opportunities there.

While the problem is global, it does not absolve Pakistan from any responsibility. The country needs to consider why its nationals face difficulties while travelling overseas or obtaining visas. Most countries are suspicious of Pakistani travellers because of the incidents of visa frauds and travelling on fabricated documents happened over the years. Violations like overstaying or finding employment on visa visas have made foreign officials highly sceptical of aspiring travellers from this part of the world. Officials need to have a look at this problem and find solutions through diplomatic channels. There are so many competent professionals that are leaving their high-paying jobs and emigrating to Western countries so that they can acquire the strong passports of those countries, which they see as a document essential for securing their future. The Pakistani passport has been in the bottom five slots for years now. It’s time to change that.