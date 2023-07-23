A multifaceted problem

LAHORE: Food poverty, shelter poverty, and respect poverty are different forms of poverty that relate to specific aspects of a person's life and well-being and are being faced by over 40 percent of the population in Pakistan.

Food insecurity or hunger, refers to the lack of consistent access to enough nutritious food to lead a healthy and active life. People experiencing food poverty often struggle to afford or access sufficient and quality food to meet their dietary needs. This situation can have severe consequences on their physical and mental health, educational attainment, and overall quality of life.

Food poverty can be influenced by various factors, including low income, unemployment, high living costs, lack of access to affordable and healthy food options (often seen in food deserts), and social inequalities.

Deficiencies in micronutrients in Pakistan are staggering in scale. According to some estimates, between 40 and 60 percent of all children in Pakistan suffer negative health consequences from not receiving enough iron, and a similar percentage don’t get enough Vitamin A.

One response to this problem is food fortification, the process of adding micronutrients to basic foods such as wheat flour, salt or vegetable oil. While the rationale behind this approach is that fortification costs relatively little and has the potential to rapidly reach large numbers of people.

Unfortunately fortification is not the priority of any government in Pakistan that could reduce healthcare expenses by up to 50 percent and make people more productive.

Pakistan is facing housing poverty. Poor in Pakistan are unable to access safe, stable, and adequate housing that meets their basic needs.

People experiencing shelter poverty struggle to pay rent, find affordable housing, and are often forced to live in substandard living conditions, including overcrowded or unsafe

spaces.

Housing affordability is a significant issue especially in urban areas with high living costs. A lack of affordable housing options, coupled with limited financial resources, forces individuals and families to choose between paying for basic necessities like food, healthcare, and education or housing.

Homelessness is an extreme manifestation of shelter poverty, where people have no place to live at all. All low cost housing schemes initiated by different governments in Pakistan have failed to make even a small dent in this regard

Dignity poverty or social exclusion is a concept that goes beyond material deprivation. It refers to the lack of recognition, respect, and inclusion in society, leading to a diminished sense of self-worth and social isolation.

Individuals experiencing poverty may face discrimination, stigmatization, or marginalization due to factors such as their race, ethnicity, gender, disability, or socioeconomic status.

It is clearly visible in our society and unfortunately is considered a norm by those commanding respect because of their affluence.

Respect poverty has profound psychological and emotional impacts on individuals, leading to feelings of shame, humiliation, and a sense of being treated as "less than" or not valued in society.

It hinders access to opportunities, resources, and social support networks, making it challenging for affected individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty.

Building a more inclusive and equitable society is essential in tackling dignity poverty and empowering all individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

Overall, these three forms of poverty are interconnected and can reinforce one another. Combating poverty requires comprehensive and holistic approaches that address economic, social, and systemic barriers to help individuals and communities achieve sustainable well-being.

A big part of the development process is the skilling of the unskilled labour force.

If the educational system rapidly converted the unskilled into skilled, they would be absorbed into the fast growing formal sector and there would be rapid poverty reduction.