Govt eyes more Russian oil, but refiners skeptical

KARACHI: Pakistan’s refineries, except for Pakistan Refinery Ltd., are reluctant to import crude oil from Russia due to their existing contracts and financial viability, The News learnt on Saturday.

Pakistan bought 100,000 tons of crude oil from Russia last month and the first shipment was processed by Pakistan Refinery, a subsidiary of state-owned Pakistan State Oil Co.

Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik said last week the country is negotiating to buy a second shipment of discounted Russian oil to "benefit from cheap Russian crude".

Malik said the first cargo of of Russian Urals had been successfully tested at the state run Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), despite limitations such as higher freight and insurance costs, and producing more furnace oil after refining compared with Arabian light oil.

The first cargo, agreed in April, docked at Karachi port last month and was paid for in China's currency. Pakistan got into Russian the deal in part to save on foreign exchange reserves, which are used mainly on oil imports.

Officials said the government plans to place a second order for Russian crude oil soon, but the local refineries are not keen to follow suit as the coailtion government's current term ends in 20 days.

"The PRL may import Russian crude in the future, if the government persists, because it is a subsidiary of PSO but other refineries are not interested in importing crude oil from Russia, as nothing has been worked out from their side," a source said.

The sources said Pak Arab Refinery Co., the country’s largest refinery, "is not interested in importing Russian crude oil as its Abu Dhabi-based shareholder is not willing to do so because of their long term contracts of crude oil from the Middle East". Pak Arab Refinery is 60 percent owned by the Pakistani government and 40 percent by Mubadala Investment Co. and OMV AG.

Cnergyico Refinery, which is facing financial problems, is unlikely to import Russian crude oil either. National Refinery Ltd. is also not inclined to buy Russian crude oil as it is not financially viable for them, according to the sources.

Attock Refinery Ltd., which operates on local crude oil and is located in the north of the country, has no chance of importing Russian crude oil, sources said.

The impact of Russian crude oil on the local prices of diesel and gasoline is not promising as it would not lower consumer prices unless it is imported in bulk and by all refineries, they added.

"The government has not placed an order for the next shipment of Russian crude oil nor set up a special purpose vehicle to ensure continuous imports of Russian crude oil."