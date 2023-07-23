Stocks poised to rise as earnings season kicks off next week

Stocks closed the outgoing week 2 percent higher on reports of a fourth consecutive current account surplus in Jun’23 and a $600 million rollover from China, with expectations to add more gains next week as the results season has started, traders said.

The market closed at 45,921 points, soaring by 853 points (up by 1.9 percent) WoW. Average volumes arrived at 357 million shares (down by 19 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $32 million (down by 28 percent WoW).

“We expect the market in the upcoming 4-day week to remain positive,” said a report of Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house.

“With the commencement of the result season, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight.”

Moreover, the government is now seeking new financing opportunities from bilateral and multilateral sources, which if materialises, will further boost the market sentiment, it reported.

The local bourse opened on a negative note on Monday due to profit-taking witnessed by the investors. Moreover, the country report released by the IMF hinted at keeping the monetary policy tight, dividing the market sentiments regarding interest rates in upcoming policies.

However, on Wednesday bulls took over, given Pakistan posted a fourth consecutive monthly current account surplus of $334 million in Jun’23. In addition, an announcement of a $600 million rollover from China further boosted investors' confidence.

The SBP’s reserves (as of July 14, 2023) climbed up to $8.7 billion (up by $4.2 billion WoW), a level last seen during Oct’22, owing to substantial inflows from the IMF, KSA, and UAE.

The market participants welcomed the jump in SBP reserves, causing the market to cross the 46,000 points level during intraday (previously witnessed on April 25, 2022) on Friday.

Meanwhile, PKR depreciated during the week against USD, closing at PKR 286.81, losing PKR 9.22|-3.21 percent WoW.

Foreigner buying continued during the week, settling at $5.4 million compared to a net buy of $1.0 million last week.

Major buying was witnessed in banks ($2.2 million) and E&P ($1.2 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($5.8 million) followed by other organisations ($1.9 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from banks (768 points), E&Ps (95 points), food and personal care (24 points), and OMCs (22 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were UBL (308 points), MCB (126 points), MEBL (85 points), BAHL (80 points), and POL (69 points).

The sectors which contributed negatively were pharma (33 points), fertiliser (28 points), and miscellaneous (19 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions came from ENGRO (31 points), SYS (15 points), CHCC (15 points), PSEL (14 points), and HINOON (12 points).

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the resumption of the IMF programme continues to attract investor interest; as the market has increased 10.78 percent since the signing of a staff-level agreement with IMF for 9-month SBA facility.

UBL result announcement during the week triggered buying in the banking sector, which provided further stimulus to market.

Muhammad Waqas Ghani at JS Research said the IMF released its latest staff report for Pakistan during the week, where it discussed the country's performance, key targets and recommendations on important macro fronts.

The report is released post agreement to support Pakistan through a stand-by arrangement of $3 billion, for 9 months.

In addition to higher CPI expected for next year, the report highlights SBP's need to continue the tightening cycle to re-anchor inflation expectations.

Following the agreement with IMF, Pakistan has received a combined sum of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.