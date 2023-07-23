Power output slumps as economy, tariffs bite

KARACHI: Pakistan's power generation fell 9.5 percent in FY23, as a slowing economy and higher electricity prices curbed demand from households and businesses.

The country produced 129,591 gigawatt hours of electricity in the fiscal year ended June 30, compared to 143,193 GWh (16,346MW) the last year, according to a report by brokerage Arif Habib Ltd.

“The decline in power generation can be attributed to a combination of factors, with two significant drivers being the overall decline in economic activity across the country and the increase in electricity tariffs leading to reduced domestic consumption,” the brokerage said.

The YoY decline in the power generation was owed to lower generation from FO (-62pc), coal (-22pc), RLNG (-17pc) wind (-11pc), and gas (-2pc).

Major contributors during FY23 were hydel (share: 28.0pc), nuclear (share: 18.6pc), coal (share: 16.0pc), RLNG (share: 17.1pc), coal (share: 16.0pc), gas (share: 11.2pc), FO (share: 3.9pc), wind (share: 3.2pc), solar (share: 0.8pc), and bagasse (share: 0.7pc).

During FY23, power generation from furnace oil, one of the most expensive sources of power generation, witnessed a substantial decline of 62 percent YoY.

Coal-based power generation also decreased by 22 percent YoY on coal import and transmission constraints issues during the year. However, nuclear-based power generation during FY23 increased by 32 percent YoY due to the addition of the Kanupp-3 plant to the system, the plant started supplying electricity in the national grid from Mar’22.

Power generation from Neelam Jhelum decreased by 97 percent YoY during FY23. The plant has been unavailable for power generation since Aug’22 due to some technical issues.

Fuel cost for power generation in Pakistan decreased by 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June 2023, to an average of Rs9.63/KWh (a kilowatt hour) compared with an average cost of Rs14.72/KWh in the same month last year, it reported.

A significant decline in the power cost was led by a decrease in coal-based cost of generation decreasing by 32 percent YoY due to cheaper local coal-based power plants added to the system.

FO-based cost of generation also decreased by 28 percent YoY, while RLNG-based cost of generation declined by 15 percent YoY to Rs24.1/KWh on a 14 percent YoY drop in RLNG prices to Rs3,646/mmbtu.

Nuclear, hydel, and solar-based generation increased by 47 percent YoY, 23 percent YoY, and 22 percent YoY, respectively, according to Arif Habib.

Power generation went down by 1 percent YoY to 13,715 GWh (19,048MW) during Jun'23, compared to 13,876 GWh (19,272MW) in the same period last year.

The YoY decline in the power generation was owed to lower generation from FO (-49pc), wind (-26pc), RLNG (-25pc), and gas (-21pc).

“Our view is that the decline in power generation is triggered by the overall decline in economic activity across the country and lower domestic consumption due to the rise in electricity tariffs,” the brokerage said.

Major contributors during Jun'23 were hydel (share: 30.1pc), RLNG (share: 18.6pc), coal (share: 17.8pc), nuclear (share: 13.5pc), gas (share: 8.5pc), FO (share: 5.4pc), wind (share: 4.4pc), solar (share: 0.8pc), and bagasse (share: 0.5pc).

China Power Hub Generation generated 242 GWh (load factor: 25pc) during Jun’23 compared to 534 GWh (load factor: 56pc) during Jun’22.

The load factor of the plant remained low because of coal import issues.

Thar Energy Limited (TEL)’s load factor increased to 84 percent during Jun’23 (May’23: 58pc), and the plant generated 200 GWh during Jun’23. TEL was unavailable from Feb’23 to Mar’23 for power generation due to transmission constraints.

The total hydel-based generation increased by 23 percent YoY due to a 71 percent YoY rise in generation from Karot Hydro and a 52 percent YoY rise in generation from WAPDA.