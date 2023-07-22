Pakistan gets $10.84bn foreign inflows against FY23 target of $22.8bn

ISLAMABAD: The government has failed to fetch $2 billion through the launch of international bonds while a major chunk of commercial loans cannot be materialised in the last financial year that ended on June 30.

In totality, around 60 per cent of loans could not be materialised against the envisaged target mainly because of inability of Islamabad for reviving the last IMF program known as Extended Fund Facility (EFF) despite making efforts of last eight months from November to June 2023.

Finally, Pakistan and the IMF struck fresh bailout package of $3 billion under Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) programme after which the dollar inflows through loans from multilateral and bilateral creditors might get acceleration in months ahead. Now the chances are brighter that Islamabad may go for launching international bonds keeping in view appetite of the international market.

The total foreign loans remained short of envisaged target by $12 billion in last financial year mainly because of inability to launch $2 billion international bonds, failing to lure commercial financing, facing shortfall in attracting dollars through Naya Pakistan Certificate up to desired mark and finally failing in reviving the IMF during the last financial year 2022-23, which ended on June 30, 2023.

According to the details, released by the Economic Affairs Division here on Friday, the government had envisaged materialising total loans and grants of $22.8 billion, but Islamabad could only obtain $10.84 billion in last financial year of 2022-23; so there was a shortfall of $12 billion. “Owing to failure of reviving the last IMF programme under Extended Fund Facility, Pakistan remained unable to materialise major chunk of dollar loans in the last financial year. But after striking new deal with the IMF, the Ministry of Finance will make arrangements for re-entering the international bond market in months ahead,” top official sources confirmed to The News on Friday.

The official data shows that the government failed to materialise budget dollar loans from the multilateral creditors in the last fiscal year as it fell short of $2.5 billion as the government envisaged to secure $7.67 billion but could materialise only $5.22 billion.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed total loans of $2.26 billion against the initial target of $3.2 billion, so it fell short by $1 billion.

The AIIB had committed $555 million in last financial year and disbursed $558 million. Interestingly, the loan disbursement from World Bank’s IDA facility exceeded the target and stood at $1.8 billion against the envisaged target of $1.3 billion for the current fiscal year. However, the WB’s IBRD lending faced major shortfall as its disbursement fetched $290 million in last fiscal year against the desired target of $1.27 billion.

The WB’s RISE-II programme could not be approved so far but now Pakistan is expecting that the Bank’s Board might grant its approval in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

It’s ironic that Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) short-term lending remained dismally low as it could fetch only $161 million in the last fiscal year against the target of $1.2 billion.

The bilateral partners provided $1.45 billion in the last fiscal year against the envisaged target of $1.03 billion. The Saudi Oil Facility (SOF) provided oil on deferred payment to the tune of $1.182 billion in the last financial year.

The government had envisaged commercial loans of $7.47 billion out of which the government could materialise only $2.2 billion so there was shortfall of over $5 billion. The government had envisaged to obtain $3 billion from the IMF, but it could get only $1.16 billion in the last financial year 2022-23.