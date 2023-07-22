‘World drifting towards new Cold War’

ISLAMABAD: Former Foreign Secretary and Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood has reminded that global crises required peaceful coexistence and cooperation as the main drivers of international relations and highlighted a growing drift away from multilateralism and towards ‘bloc confrontation’ and a ‘new cold war.’

He said in this challenging environment, China remained globally engaged and was making efforts to turn the situation away from confrontation and toward cooperation and win-win solutions.” Mahmood was addressing the seminar “Pakistan-China Relations in International Dynamics,” at the Pakistan Study Centre cohosted by the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, Shanghai.

Sohail Mahmood stressed that friendship with China has from the outset been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Both countries, he said have enjoyed a stable and growing relationship marked by strategic trust. The all-weather strategic partnership has been observed as a factor for stability in the region and beyond. He said that CPEC was at the core of the relationship and, besides benefitting Pakistan and China, it holds huge benefits for the region in terms of shared prosperity. He underlined the importance of delineating ‘new frontiers’ of Pakistan-China relations in the dynamically changing global environment.

Speaking over “The Philosophy of Chinese Diplomacy: From Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative to Global Civilization Initiative,” the keynote speaker, Prof. Lin Minwang, Professor and Assistant Dean, Institute of International Studies at Fudan University Shanghai noted that the world was witnessing an intensification of geopolitics and traditional and non-traditional security threats. He recalled conflicts and multiple crises being simultaneously faced by the world including climate change, economic downturn, extreme poverty coupled with growing inequality, weaponization of trade and accentuation of hate speech and Islamophobia. Minwang noted that President Xi Jinping’s three initiatives were linked to the “Chinese dream for the world” which envisaged a shared future for all including both its immediate neighbours and the world community. China’s role in developing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, and role in facilitating a rapprochement between Saudi-Arabia and Iran is a testament to China’s commitment towards an international community where China is not a ‘free-rider’ but a responsible power.

Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan head of China Study Centre, COMSATS University, Islamabad, dilated on the theme, “The Friendship Diplomacy and Emerging Chinese Initiatives for Global Good.” He said that China’s various initiatives were complemented by its other projects aiming at South-South Cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, health projects, and efforts for enhanced environment cooperation indicating China’s expressed desire for shared prosperity across the globe. Expressing his views on “Pakistan’s Development Model and the CPEC,” Professor Zhang Jiadong Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies, of Fudan University Shanghai, underlined that Pakistan holds immense potential in terms of its labour dividend and infrastructural development. Pakistan’s unique geography and its good relations with major powers further position it to be a bridge between various parts of the world. In this milieu, CPEC and Pakistan’s pivot to geo-economics complement each other.

Dr. Ayesha Alam, Head Pakistan Studies Department, at Hazara University, discussed the theme “CPEC: A Gateway to Regional Connectivity.” She stressed that China’s development projects including six-major corridors in various parts of the world were a testament to China’s commitment to global development. She said it was the collective responsibility of both Pakistan and China to counter anti-CPEC propaganda which usually emanates from India and the West. Expressing his views on, “Regional Implications of China-US Strategic Rivalry,” Professor Xin Qiang, Associate Director, Center for American Studies, Fudan University highlighted that the China-US rivalry was seen as a long-term, systematic, and global rivalry. He observed that it would manifest itself in all corners of the world and would likely affect various dimensions including economy, security, hi-tech, and even architecture.

In his introductory remarks, Dr Talat Shabbir stressed the peaceful rise of China for the good of humanity across the globe and highlighted that the Pakistan-China friendship has grown from strength to strength, where both countries enjoy a symbiotic relationship based on trust, goodwill, and close cooperation.