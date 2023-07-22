Lawyer’s murder case: SC includes Justice Mazhar in 3-member bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday made changes in the three-member bench taking up next week on July 24 hearing into the appeal filed by former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the murder case of a Quetta based lawyer Abdul Razzak Shar.

Earlier, a three-member bench on July 20, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali had heard the case.

The bench had summoned former premier Imran Khan in-person for July 24.

However, according to a cause list, issued by the court on Friday, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has been included in the bench.

Earlier Musarat Hilali was the member of three-member bench.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had filed an appeal against the order passed by the Balochistan High Court, dismissing his petition.

The PTI chief has sought the quashing of an FIR that nominated him in the murder case of advocate Abdul Razzak in Quetta.

On June 6, senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead by unidentified people while on his way to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Shar had previously filed a petition in the Balochsitan High Court, seeking the registration of a treason case against Imran Khan for dissolving Parliament.

Following the incident, Siraj Ahmed Advocate, the son of Razzaq Shar Advocate, nominated Imran Khan as a suspect in his father’s murder case.

Later on, Syed Iqbal Shah Advocate and other lawyers had moved the Balochstain High Court, requesting the cancellation of the FIR against the former premier in connection with the killing of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

On June 15, a division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Rana, dismissed the petition.

The lawyers had argued in their plea that Imran Khan had no involvement in the senior lawyer’s murder, citing his presence at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and being interrogated by a joint interrogation team (JIT) during the time of the incident.

The court, however, had noted that the FIR against Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, registered at the Jameel Shaheed Police Station Killi Almas, cannot be quashed without a proper investigation.

The bench had further emphasised that the investigation was still going on and could not be impeded at this stage, either under Article 199 of the Constitution or under Section 561-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Consequently, the petition was dismissed by the bench, which ordered that the investigation should continue accordingly.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan through his counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict of Baloshistan High Court, dismissing plea of the former premier for quashing the FIR wherein he was nominated as an accused in the murder

On July 20, the court observed that the petitioner (Imran Khan) has to surrender before the court to get relief.

“Ask your client to appear before the court in-person”, Justice Afridi told Latif Khosa, counsel for Imran Khan. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked Khosa if the former premier could appear today.

At this, lawyer Latif Khosa informed the court that Khan would appear in the SC in an hour.

Meanwhile, Justice Afridi remarked that it would be better if the government’s lawyer submitted his reply first.

The lawyers representing complainants of the case said that the case was about the PTI chief’s appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) of the murder case.

Khan’s lawyer responded to the argument by saying that the defence does not acknowledge the JIT in a murder case.

At this, Justice Naqvi told the lawyer to take the matter seriously, saying that the petitioner is supposed to appear in person to acquire bail or orders for quashing the FIR.

Later, the court had adjourned the hearing till July 24, ordering PTI chief to appear at 10:30am.