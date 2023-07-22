Three injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Three people were injured when a car was targeted with a remote-controlled device here on Friday, police said.

Bajaur District Police Officer Nazeer Khan said the incident happened in the Gilay area of the Loe Mamond Tehsil of the Bajaur tribal district at 2 pm.

He said three persons injured in the blast were identified as Tor Sam, Khan Muhammad and Ilyas. The car was damaged as well.

The wounded were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. The DPO said a case was registered and investigation launched. He said some suspects had been taken into custody who were being questioned.

Meanwhile, a tribal elder, Malik Najibullah and his two friends, who were killed in firing the previous day, were laid to rest at ancestral graveyards.