Thursday’s attack on post repulsed: KP police

PESHAWAR: The police in the capital city on Friday said a midnight attack on the Riaz Shaheed police post in Sarband had been repulsed.

This was the fourth attack on police and security forces in Peshawar and Khyber in as many days.

The officials added no casualty was reported as policemen were alert to respond and repulse the attack.

"Cops successfully repulsed the attack on the post in the limits of Sarband police station after observing movement of the terrorists through the latest technology," Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq told reporters. The cops opened fire on around half a dozen terrorists who escaped during the exchange of fire.

The Sarband police station and its various posts on the boundary with Khyber district have come under frequent attacks for the last two years.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Haroon Rashid told reporters that police had been put on high alert in the capital city.

He added that additional contingents had been deployed in areas close to the tribal districts.

Meanwhile the investigation teams have found that the vehicle used by the suicide bombers in Bara had been lifted from outside a shopping mall in Rawalpindi last week and a case was registered there. Also, it is being suspected that the bomber who carried out the attack in Hayatabad was a handicapped person. The cell phone he was found using had been registered in the name of another person.