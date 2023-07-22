Azam Khan’s alleged confession: Khattak says ‘cipher drama’ reaches logical end

NOWSHERA: Holding solely Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 incidents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) leader Pervez Khattak on Friday said the ‘cipher drama’ had reached its logical conclusion after the former prime minister’s principal secretary became an approver against him.

Talking to this scribe, he claimed he had tried time and again to persuade Imran Khan to avoid confronting the military and go for the polls, but he did not listen and wasted four opportunities.

Threatening to reveal more secrets in the future, the former defence minister asserted that the PTI chairman incited the youth to take on the army and resort to violence for political gains.

“Imran Khan was befooling the youth,” he remarked, adding that the US cypher was a drama. Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan kept on telling lies and changed his decisions. “We would hold talks with the government and Imran Khan would agree to the decisions made during the negotiations but would change his mind the next day. As a result, we would face embarrassment,” he recalled.

He said he had made up his mind very early to quit the office of the PTI provincial president considering the prevailing political circumstances. “Afterwards, I started approaching the likeminded MNAs and MPAs to establish the PTI-P,” he said, adding that over 50 former lawmakers announced joining the party at its maiden meeting. Pervez Khattak, who also served as chief minister from 2013 to 2018, said he was in touch with his friends in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the party all over the country.

Seeming confident about the success of his political venture, the former defence minister maintained that he had been contesting elections since 1988 and had a solid vote-bank.

“All the people, who have joined our party, have their own solid vote-bank and they would emerge victorious in the next election,” he said.