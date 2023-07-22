‘Regional solutions to bilateral problems crucial for SCO success’

ISLAMABAD: Unless the bilateral equations are settled and cohesion is maintained between member states, the future contours of SCO would remain undefined.

This was observed during a roundtable discussion held at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad. The forum analyzed the significance of the SCO as a vital platform for fostering regional stability, economic development and connectivity in the Eurasian region, with a particular focus on Pakistan, and evaluated the outcomes of the SCO Summit hosted by India on July 4.

Underscoring the potential of the SCO, Masood Khalid, Pakistan’s former ambassador to China, said the expansion of the SCO after inclusion of Iran along with the geographical spread of dialogue partners and observer states rooting for multipolarity instead of pledging to US-led Western domination has added a new dynamic to the evolving regional architecture of the SCO.

Educationist, Dr Sarwat maintained that despite India misusing the SCO platform for blame game, Pakistan would remain in focus as a geostrategic location and trade hub. To Pakistan, the SCO may present a solution to the economic meltdown and security conundrum, provided embedded historical problems are resolved. In this regard,

While the SCO has potential, its realization demands the resolution of bilateral disputes and other inherent discrepancies that may impediment its growth, observed Abdul Basit, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India. For instance, the hardened stances of states like India, its reservations about the Belt and Road Initiative, the differences of opinion and mistrust, and bilateral disputes might remain there for years to come. Unless the bilateral equations are settled, the future contours of the SCO would remain undefined, he said.

Industrialist, Meher Younis stated that the SCO incorporates 46 percent of the global population and is the biggest consumer market, with a huge younger generation and land mass. To gain benefits from these factors, Pakistan must pay attention to development-oriented engagement, people-to-people interaction, cultural diplomacy, economic diplomacy, agricultural diplomacy, natural resources diplomacy, joint research, and technological and academic interactions.