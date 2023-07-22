Pakistan on alert due to rising water levels in Indian dams

LAHORE: Due to continuous rains, water levels in Indian dams have risen dangerously.
The dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi have been filled with 67 per cent, 75pc and 89pc of water, respectively. According to the Meteorological Department, more rains are expected in the coming days. A spokesperson for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said due to the position of Indian dams and the forecast about more rains, the departments and authorities concerned are on high alert, added the spokesperson.
The district administration is constantly getting information about the situation of rivers. There is a system of communication with the local population also, the spokesman said. People should stay away from drains and avoid crossing them, advised the spokesman.
KHAR: Three people were injured when a car was targeted with a remote-controlled device here on Friday, police...
CHITRAL: The flash floods on Friday washed away seven houses in far-off Meragram no 2 village in Upper Chitral, locals...
PESHAWAR: The police in the capital city on Friday said a midnight attack on the Riaz Shaheed police post in Sarband...
NOWSHERA: Holding solely Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 incidents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians ...
Islamabad: It has become painful, almost traumatic to travel on the Islamabad Expressway, especially froing towards...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority took a giant step towards the start of an innovative food street project...