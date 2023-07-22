Pakistan on alert due to rising water levels in Indian dams

LAHORE: Due to continuous rains, water levels in Indian dams have risen dangerously.

The dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi have been filled with 67 per cent, 75pc and 89pc of water, respectively. According to the Meteorological Department, more rains are expected in the coming days. A spokesperson for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said due to the position of Indian dams and the forecast about more rains, the departments and authorities concerned are on high alert, added the spokesperson.

The district administration is constantly getting information about the situation of rivers. There is a system of communication with the local population also, the spokesman said. People should stay away from drains and avoid crossing them, advised the spokesman.