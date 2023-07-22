PTI white paper hails IMF accord, warns against polls delay

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday welcomed the IMF staff commitment to support ‘national elections in 2023’ and to anchor the economy during transition to the new government, warning against any bid to delay polls, as it would further compound economic challenges.

The PTI issued a whitepaper on the recently released IMF staff report and said the party leadership welcomed the Executive Board approval of $3 billion IMF Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), and they hoped that the 9-month arrangement would bring economic stability to Pakistan.

The whitepaper termed the PDM government tenure a painful year, which caused record inflation and created record unemployment. It emphasised only free and fair elections would be able to reduce political uncertainty and build confidence in the economy.

The PTI warned that any attempts to delay or sabotage elections would create further hurdles in the way of stabilising the economy and financial support from the international development partners.

It was said that IMF staff report acknowledged that the PTI leadership support had paved the way for the IMF SBA and led to the Board’s approval. “As the largest national party in Pakistan, we will always support actions for the benefit of the country and welfare of people, despite our strong apprehensions about the fascist actions of the PDM government against citizens and political opponents,” it noted.

The whitepaper pointed out that the IMF staff report acknowledged the gains made under the PTI government. “Following the programme approval in July 2019, the authorities’ decisive policy implementation started to reverse Pakistan’s large imbalances’ left by the PMLN government in 2018”.

It was said that the IMF staff noted that under the PMLN government, the ‘misaligned economic policies—including large fiscal deficits, loose monetary policy, and defence of an overvalued exchange rate— eroded macroeconomic stability, increased external and public debt, and depleted international reserves’.

Moreover, it noted, the IMF also pointed out that ‘consumer and business confidence have weakened sharply’ due to ‘speculation in the media about a possible sovereign debt default’. The PDM government team issued frequent ‘public statements about a possible debt restructuring causing market turmoil and a spike in sovereign spreads’.

It was stated that Finance Minister Dar’s obsession with manipulating the exchange rate led to a sharp decline in the SBP reserves and ‘exacerbated the scarcity of dollars, allowed the black market to grow and caused disruptions in the timely import of key inputs for domestic production and exports’, resultantly, ‘sovereign bond spreads tightened to above 3,500 bps, and Fitch and Moody’s revised their sovereign rating to CCC- and Caa3, respectively’.

It said, “we note with concern that several of the reforms taken by the PTI government have been reversed and stalled. It was said that kitchen expenditures especially of poorest households have increased more sharply by 45pc under the PDM regime, as a result cost of living was increased alarmingly with millions of households falling below the poverty line.