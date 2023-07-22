Greenbelts level to be lowered to drain rainwater

LAHORE: A meeting was held at the Parks and Horticuture Authority (PHA) Headquarters to lower the level of greenbelts from roads and to drain rainwater.

The meeting was presided over by PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo. Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed Khan and DMD specially participated in the meeting.

Additional Parks and Horticuture Authority Director Safiullah Gondal, director headquarters, deputy director headquarters, director horticultures, director engineering and other officers were present.

In the meeting, the survey conducted on the greenbelts of the city with the joint collaboration of the Parks and Horticuture Authority, Wasa and TEPA was reviewed.

The areas to lower the level of the greenbelts below the roads were determined. With regard to the comprehensive strategy for drainage from greenbelts and centre medians of highways, the arrangement of rainwater drainage on the greenbelts would be entrusted to Wasa.

Arrangements for fixing the level of greenbelts on Main Boulevard Gulberg, Gulshan Ravi, Mall Road, Jail Road, Eden U-turn, Madar-e-Millat to Chandni Chowk have been entrusted to PHA.

In this regard, DG said that the Parks and Horticuture Authority would begin work in the next few days.