LG dept increases salaries, pensions

LAHORE: Local Government Department has increased the employees’ basic salary and pension.

This was stated by Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed while chairing a Local Government Board meeting. He said that in the light of the notification of the Finance Department, the basic salaries of the employees of the Local Government Board have been increased by 30 percent and the pensions of the retired employees by 5 percent. In the meeting, the budget of Rs2.890 billion was approved, while a 30 percent increase in the basic salaries of the employees and a 5 percent increase in the pension were also approved.

The board approved Rs740 million for salaries while Rs650 million were approved for the payment of pensionary obligations, Rs29 million allocated for bills and POL charges. Director Finance Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, while presenting the annual budget, briefed the Secretary Local Government that the local government will have an income of Rs1.219 billion in the financial year 2023-24.