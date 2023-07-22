Doctors’ hiring in social security hospitals: Advertise vacancies at earliest, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that advertisement for recruitment of 120 specialist doctors in Social Security Hospitals should be published at the earliest besides filling vacancies of paramedics in these hospitals in order to provide treatment to the increased number of patients as a result of opening these hospitals for common citizens.

The minister was addressing a meeting of the special committee to formulate recommendations for making arrangements for the treatment of common citizens in social security hospitals. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Commissioner Social Security Nadia Saqib and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

Dr Jamal Nasir directed for creating additional posts of paramedics in social security hospitals in view of the forthcoming requirements. He said that on directions by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, social security hospitals will continue to provide treatment facilities to the industrial workers on priority basis. However, they will also look after the common citizens in the near future. He directed that emergency wards should also be activated at social security hospitals and medical assistance should be provided to every citizen who comes there.

The minister informed that the Punjab government would provide financial assistance to social security hospitals for conducting cardiac procedures and C-sections. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the state-of-the-art medical facilities available in the social security hospitals had been under-utilised. The government wanted to take advantage of these facilities to provide their benefit to the common citizens as well. He said that the bed occupancy in these hospitals was only 64 percent. The government wanted these facilities to be utilised by general patients. He directed that recommendations for making necessary arrangements for treatment of common citizens in social security hospitals should be finalised immediately.

Dr Jamal Nasir assured that the treatment of industrial workers and their families in social security hospitals will continue on priority basis. The Punjab government will pay the cost of treatment of general patients to the social security hospitals. He observed that opening social security hospitals for ordinary citizens would reduce the pressure of patients on big government hospitals in the province, including Lahore. The capacity of social security hospitals was also being enhanced to treat more patients. Caretaker chief minister has decided to open social security hospitals for ordinary citizens in public interest, he added.