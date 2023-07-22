Security around mosques, imambargahs on high alert

LAHORE: Lahore police have put the entire City on high alert, ensuring security measures around mosques and imambargahs. Stringent security checks have been implemented at entry and exit points, examining individuals and vehicles. The police officers conducted snap-checking to round up the criminals, miscreants and illicit arms carriers. Dolphin Squads, PRUs, and Elite Teams continued to patrol important locations, including mosques, imambargahs, and the areas for religious gatherings to maintain security and peace.

Muharram procession routes: Lahore Waste and Management Company (LWMC) has started implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Plan and ensured special cleanliness operation at all procession routes and Imambargahs.

According to the plan, special cleaning and washing of 120 Imambargahs established across the City has been started and in the first phase washing of Imambargahs in Ravi Town, Wagah Town, Shalimar Town and Aziz Bhatti Town is being completed whereas the washing activity is continued in Shalimar and Ravi Town. Company’s CEO Babar Sahib Din said in this regard that the process of cleaning and washing of Imam Bargahs in all the towns is continued in phases. LWMC has deployed all its machinery and more than 600 workers to provide services.