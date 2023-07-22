Naqvi okays online charity platform

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday approved creating an online platform named Nazrana Online. This platform aims to facilitate online offerings and donations at significant shrines throughout the province.

Dedicated websites will be established for revered places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, and other important shrines.

The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board. Through this user-friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online. Moreover, individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the almsgiving process and witness the live distribution of alms.

To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines. Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister stressed the urgency of accelerating the renovation and improvement work at the shrines of Hazrat Pir Makki and Waris Shah.

Bibi Pak Daman shrine opens to people: Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman has been opened to the general public, following the CM's inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work.

During his visit, he interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work. Mohsin Naqvi praised the quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine was scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram.

Furthermore, he emphasised the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility. Thanks to the blessings of Allah and the concerted efforts of the authorities involved, the shrine has now been made accessible to the devoted public, he said and offered prayers for the well-being of the nation. During the briefing, the CM was informed about the extensive scope of the work carried out, which includes marble flooring, intricate marble work on the walls, ceiling, and dome, along with the upgraded passage and premises of the cemetery.

good wishes for Jalib's daughter: Mohsin Naqvi has shared on his Twitter account that the daughter of the renowned poet Habib Jalib met with an injury last night. He expressed his prayers and good wishes for her speedy recovery. The Punjab government has pledged to provide the best medical treatment for Habib Jalib's daughter, and she is currently receiving top-notch medical care in the VIP room of Jinnah Hospital under the supervision of expert doctors.

Cabinet meeting: Mohsin Naqvi has scheduled a meeting of the provincial cabinet for today (Saturday). The meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's Office and will focus on crucial matters concerning the province. It is set to be attended by provincial ministers, advisers, the chief secretary, IG police, and others.