DSP, SHO among six cops booked for bribe

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has registered a case against six persons, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO), Shahdara, on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen here.The case was registered under Section PCA 5(2)47 and 161 on a statement of a citizen Advocate Rai Asif Mahmood against DSP Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar, SHO Shahdara Shahzaib Khan, T/SI Adnan Raza Gujjar, Head Constable Amjad, and two other policemen -- Irfan and Shahzad.The fist information report (FIR) stated that the accused demanded Rs150,000 in bribe from the applicant. The ACE is yet to make any arrest in this case.

Three arrested: Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three employees of Punjab Forensic Science Agency. A case was registered against two drivers of PSFA, Sajjad and Ghulam Rasool, on the complaint of the DD Admin in the anti-corruption police station. Deputy Director Admin caught a Naib Qasid for taking bribe of Rs1m and handed him over to the ACE. Naib Qasid Nasir Mehmood took a bribe of Rs1m for changing the forensic report.

Officials arrested for fraud: ACE arrested a man who embezzled lakhs of rupees from the government office by forgery.

The accused stole lakhs of rupees from the government account by forging the signature of the Chief Information Commissioner, said ACE spokesperson. Accused Usman Khalid was a Grade IV employee in the Punjab Information Commission, said spokesperson.