‘World drifting towards bloc confrontation, new cold war’

ISLAMABAD: Former Foreign Secretary and Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood has reminded that global crises required peaceful coexistence and cooperation as the main drivers of international relations and highlighted a growing drift away from multilateralism and towards ‘bloc confrontation’ and a ‘new cold war.’

He said in this challenging environment, China remained globally engaged and was making efforts to turn the situation away from confrontation and toward cooperation and win-win solutions.” Mahmood was addressing the seminar “Pakistan-China Relations in International Dynamics,” at the Pakistan Study Centre cohosted by the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, Shanghai.

Sohail Mahmood stressed that friendship with China has from the outset been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Both countries, he said have enjoyed a stable and growing relationship marked by strategic trust. The all-weather strategic partnership has been observed as a factor for stability in the region and beyond. He said that CPEC was at the core of the relationship and, besides benefitting Pakistan and China, it holds huge benefits for the region in terms of shared prosperity. He underlined the importance of delineating ‘new frontiers’ of Pakistan-China relations in the dynamically changing global environment.

Speaking over “The Philosophy of Chinese Diplomacy: From Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative to Global Civilization Initiative,” the keynote speaker, Prof. Lin Minwang, Professor and Assistant Dean, Institute of International Studies at Fudan University Shanghai noted that the world was witnessing an intensification of geopolitics and traditional and non-traditional security threats. He recalled conflicts and multiple crises being simultaneously faced by the world including climate change, economic downturn, extreme poverty coupled with growing inequality, weaponization of trade and accentuation of hate speech and Islamophobia. Minwang noted that President Xi Jinping’s three initiatives were linked to the “Chinese dream for the world” which envisaged a shared future for all including both its immediate neighbours and the world community. China’s role in developing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, and role in facilitating a rapprochement between Saudi-Arabia and Iran is a testament to China’s commitment towards an international community.