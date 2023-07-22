Bilawal welcomes new entrants to PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday welcomed dozens of politicians from the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to his party a meeting at the Zardari House here.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi, President PPP KP Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan and Amjad Afridi were present. Among those who met Bilawal were ANP provincial leader and former deputy nazim of Buner Yousaf Ali Khan, founding leader of Pakistan Awami Party and former town nazim Dagar Sherzaman Khan, ANP Buner Vice President Inam Khan, ANP leader Sherzaman Khan, ANP leader Anwar Jahan Khan, former SP Zahir Shah Khan, ANP leader Sultan Roum Khan, Amir Zeb Khan, Fazal Akbar, Mohibullah Khan, Iqbal Khan and Nur Khan.