Only elected govt to steer country out of economic crisis: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Friday said that only strong government elected with heavy public mandate can steer the country out of the economic mess.

Addressing a seminar, he said the Election Commission must ensure transparent and timely election in accordance with the Constitution after the dissolution of assemblies on the completion of their tenure on August 12.

The JI chief appealed to the masses to vote for the JI to bring real change and get rid of Riba which has plagued the national economy. The electoral watchdog, he added, should hold consultation with the political stakeholders to ensure free and fair polls.

He said that the election should be held in a way that no one could raise objection on the outcome, adding that the caretaker government must cooperate with the ECP for smooth and peaceful process of upcoming election.

Siraj said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar promised to eliminate interest but he desperately failed to keep his words, adding that the head of the PDM government is also a religious scholar and leader of a religious party, but his government jacked up interest rate instead of following the Federal Shariat Court’s order.

He said the corruption, interest-based economy and unfair distribution of resources were the real problems of the country, adding that only two percent ruling elite has captured the state resources, ignoring the basic needs of the masses.

He further said the economy witnessed decline due to bad governance and ill-conceived policies of the current and previous rulers who only focused on their own and family well-being while staying in power.

“The rulers who had been controlling the affairs of the country now wanted their children in power, blocking the progress of a common man,” he added.The JI chief said the political parties who were alien to concept of democracy and acting as family clubs would never be interested in strengthening the democracy.