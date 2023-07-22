Landslides-hit Kaghan road cleared for traffic

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of tourists, who had been stranded in Kaghan valley after landslides blockaded the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, left for their respective destinations after the artery was cleared to traffic on Friday.

“We were stranded in the valley after landslides hit the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road at various places. And all the tourists left for their respective destinations after the artery was cleared to traffic,” Mohammad Jibran, a tourist from Rawalpindi, told reporters.

The land and mudslides triggered by continuous rains had blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road at Gorian Dhamdama and other points, suspending traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday evening.

“The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road is in a highly dilapidated condition and the gushing rain water from nearby mountains makes its way to it and suspends all sorts of traffic,” said Jibran.

He added that the National Highway Authority (NHA) should ensure the presence of machines at the landslide-prone parts of the valley during the rainy days.The tourists, including the women and children, left the valley to their respective destinations in parts of the country after the Kaghan Development Authority cleared the road to traffic.

The passengers travelling between KP and GB also left for their destinations following the road clearance.Meanwhile, the Kunhar River has been flowing high owing to continuous rains in the valley. The Rescue 1122 had already issued a travel advisory strictly forbidding visitors from going to riversides.