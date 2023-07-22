DSP, SHO booked for taking bribe

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has registered a case against six persons, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO), Shahdara, on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen here.

The case was registered under Section PCA 5(2)47 and 161 on a statement of a citizen Advocate Rai Asif Mahmood against DSP Maqsood Ahmad Gujjar, SHO Shahdara Shahzaib Khan.