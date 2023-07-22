Experts’ proposals on dengue prevention sent to health dept

LAHORE: The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has sent the recommendations of the International Anti-Dengue seminar held last week to the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Punjab, regarding the prevention of dengue and the further improvement of treatment facilities for patients affected by the virus.

These recommendations contain the opinions and suggestions of local as well as foreign doctors, clinicians, vector control experts, environmental health experts who participated in the seminar, which they expressed based on their experience and competence.

This was stated by the Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir. She said that the experts of the institute divided the above mentioned recommendations into four different parts and these recommendations include clinical management i.e. care of dengue patients in the hospitals, Vector Control i.e. measures to prevent dengue mosquito breeding with a new strategy, disease diagnosis and community participation i.e. recommendations to ensure the participation of the common people in activities to eliminate the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes and raise public awareness in this regard.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that by organising the international seminar, local doctors and public health experts have got an opportunity to benefit from the experience of experts from other countries.

She said that by making the recommendations, sent to the Health Department part of the dengue prevention and control policy, the treatment and clinical management of affected patients and control on spreading dengue virus would be further improved.