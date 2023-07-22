 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Peshawar

Officials held for fraud

By Our Correspondent
July 22, 2023

LAHORE: ACE arrested a man who embezzled lakhs of rupees from the government office by forgery.

The accused stole lakhs of rupees from the government account by forging the signature of the Chief Information Commissioner, said ACE spokesperson. Accused Usman Khalid was a Grade IV employee in the Punjab Information Commission, said spokesperson.