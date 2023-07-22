Counterfeit beverages confiscated, accused arrested

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (FS & HFA) on Friday recovered 20,000 liters of counterfeit beverages of multinational brands from two godowns on the Swabi Road in the Mardan district.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Kamran Khan along with Assistant Directors Ibrahim Khan and Alif Khan. A press release said the FS & HFA acting on a tip-off, the two godowns were raised and nearly 20,000 liters of fake beverages of multinational brands seized.

Deputy Director of FS & HFA Mardan Division, Kamran Khan, said the cold drinks were placed alongside original beverages. However, due to the help of the latest state-of-the-art mobile lab, samples were tested on the spot.

Assistant Director Ibrahim Khan said various tests were performed in the mobile lab, which was found below the standards. He said the state-of-the-art mobile lab was a good addition to FS & HFA as food items can be tested on the spot and authentic results can be obtained within a few minutes.