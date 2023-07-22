 
Saturday July 22, 2023
Two killed in Mansehra

By Our Correspondent
July 22, 2023

MANSEHRA: A young boy on Friday killed his brother in the Shergar area of the district.Mohammad Hussain, 17, according to his family, exchanged hot words with his younger brother Mudassar Hussain over an unknown reason and attacked him with a knife, and left him seriously injured.

The family members rushed the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead.