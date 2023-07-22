Traders block road to protest loadshedding

MANSEHRA: The traders in Oghi and its suburbs on Friday blocked the main artery to traffic for over an hour to demand immediate up-grading of electricity transformers in the city and its suburbs.
Holding banners and placards the traders raised slogans against Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco), which according to them didn’t upgrade the local electricity transformers for a long time.
The passengers travelling between Oghi and the neighbouring Torghar district suffered a lot owing to the blockade of the Oghi-Darband Road.Sarbuland Khan, the president of the traders’ body in Oghi, told the protesters that traders were facing prolonged power outages as the Electricity Transformers were developing faults or blasting frequently since the start of scorching heat in the tehsil in June this year.
He said that the Pesco officials were neither repairing nor changing those faulty transformers which couldn’t be absorbent to the high voltages resulting in traders facing power blackouts not for hours but for days and their businesses were adversely suffering the brunt of it.
