RSEZ to serve as gateway to regional, global trade: CM

NOWSHERA: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday said that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) would serve as a gateway to the regional and global markets, fostering trade and job opportunities for skilled workers.

“The Phase-1 of RSEZ marks a significant milestone not only in our efforts to strengthen the economy but also in the journey of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he

told the ceremony of the completion of first phase of RSEZ as chief guest here.

The ceremony was also attended by caretaker cabinet members Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Manzoor Afridi, Pir Haroon Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other senior officials.

The chief minister was told that the phase-1 of the economic zone comprises 247 acres of land having 18 zone enterprises, including 7 under construction, and an investment of Rs85 billion is expected in the first phase.

Azam Khan said that the progress that has been made in the economic zone was a testament to the strong partnership with China and a symbol of our shared commitment to progress and prosperity.

“As we reflect on the past, CPEC has been a transformative force, creating a part of progress and prosperity for Pakistan. This ambitious project launched in 2013 has opened new avenues for the cooperation between China and Pakistan, fostering economic development, connectivity and regional integration,” he added.

The CPEC had laid the foundation for a decade of collaboration that had brought about numerous opportunities for our people, he went on to add.

“Today we gathered not only to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of Rashakai Special Economic Zone but also to recognize and appreciate the remarkable contribution of CRBC and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company; their unwavering commitment, dedication and expertise have been instrumental in turning the vision of special economic zone into reality.

As we move forward into the next phase of the economic zone, I am confident that Rashakai special economic zone will continue to thrive as the hub of innovation, technology and industry,” he added.