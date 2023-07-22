Extra care needed for infants, children during monsoon

Rawalpindi:The public and private sector healthcare facilities including private clinics in this region of the country have started receiving a significant influx of child patients with diarrhoea and other monsoon-related health threats and according to health experts, it is a must for parents to take extraordinary care of infants and children during monsoon to safeguard them from seasonal infections.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that at present, the trend of infections among children and infants is endemic in nature however, according to health experts, it may take the shape of an epidemic in the coming days if proper preventive measures are not taken by the parents well in time. During the monsoon, a great increase in incidences of viral and bacterial diarrhoea, gastro and cholera is witnessed every year.

Experts say that the situation is well under control at the time though the rise in humidity and the increase in rainfall spells in the coming days may pose serious threats to the health of children and infants. They believe that it is time to sensitize the public and parents on monsoon-related health hazards asking them to take extra care of their children for at least two months from now onwards.

To avoid diarrhoea, children should be given water for drinking after boiling. Boiled water should be used for preparing milk for infants. Drinking water to be used for children and infants must be brought to a ‘rolling boil’ for 5-10 minutes otherwise it might not be safe for a child to consume.

On hygiene, experts say mothers should wash their hands with soap before preparing milk for infants while children should be made habitual of washing their hands with soap before and after eating and after going to the toilet. Fresh milk and food should be given to infants and children each time and consumption of left-over food must be avoided.

Experts say that there is a need to educate mothers on how to prevent monsoon-related infections and how to react in case a child gets an infection. Mothers should be informed that immediately after the incidence of diarrhoea (motion), a child should be given ORS which certainly puts a patient out of danger. However, as soon as a patient’s stool gets consistent, the ORS should immediately be stopped as a greater percentage of Sodium in ORS might harm a healthy child.

Studies reveal that in cholera, the watery motion resembles that of rice water and dehydration is much more rapid as compared to diarrhoea. Such a patient should immediately be taken to the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. Cholera is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae that lives and multiplies its colonies in the small intestine. Massive watery diarrhoea is the major symptom of the infectious disease that results in dehydration. Such dramatic water loss, if left untreated, causing severe dehydration leads to the thickening of the blood, circulatory collapse (shock) and death.