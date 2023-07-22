Reception hosted in honour of religious minister

Islamabad:Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mahmood has said that Haj for the next year can be reduced to half due to timely planning without compromising on comfort of pilgrims. He stated this while addressing a reception organised in his honour by the Pakistan Citizens Forum to congratulate him over better facilities provided to pilgrims this year and successful Haj operation.

The minister said the better way of serving pilgrims was to provide them excellent facilities with minimum expenses and the same objective could be achieved if timely planning was there. Senator Talha Mahmood also lauded services of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for taking care of pilgrims coming from Pakistan and from across the world.

Ex-federal minister for religious affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf chaired the ceremony which was hosted by President of Pakistan Citizen Forum Professor Sajjad Qamar and attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Maulana Zahoor Ahmad Alvi, Dr Farkhanda (DG Sharia Academy), Mufti Jamilur Rehman Farooqi,Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, Hafiz Ehsan Khokar and others.

The minister stressed that a positive should be given out of Haj operation as he got only two months make arrangements for sacred duty from the start. As a part of saving expenses, he said it had been decided that instead of purchasing medicines of millions of rupees from pilgrims’ money, the same would be procured from pharmaceutical companies free of cost.

Senator Talha said he performed Haj at his own expenses and spent much time with pilgrims while redressing their problems while there was no VVIP or free of cost Haj this time. Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Murtaza Javed Abbasi observed that Senator Talha his team despite shortage of time and difficult circumstances, made excellent Haj arrangements.

Professor Sajjad Qamar also mentioned that no free of cost Haj was allowed by the Minister saying that even the JUI-F general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri paid his Haj expenses.