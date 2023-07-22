Flood routing map prepared to monitor water level situation in rivers

Islamabad:The government has prepared maps of the areas vulnerable to avalanches, landslides and Glacial Lakes Outbursts Floods (GLOFs) during monsoon in Pakistan.

According to the details, all relevant authorities and departments would work in coordination through an integrated online mechanism and keep vigil over the level of water in all vulnerable areas of the country.

A Flood Routing Map has also been prepared to monitor the water level situation at various critical areas in all five rivers including Indus River (Skardu, P.Bridge, Besham, Tarbela Dam, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa), Jhelum River (Kohala, Mangla Dam, Rasul and Trimmu), Chenab River (Akhnoor, Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad), Ravi River (Madhopur, Jassar, Shaddara, Balloki and Sidhnai), and River Sutlej (Hareki, GS Wala, Sulemanki and Islam).

The water of these five rivers accumulated in five areas including Panjnand, Mithan Kot, Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri before falling into the Arabian Sea. Special Monitoring Mechanism has also been put in place to monitor water level situation in these areas throughout the monsoon season. An official report has also stated "Below 'Normal' to 'near Normal' monsoon in second half may result into drought like conditions in arid zones of South Punjab, Sindh and Western Baluchistan."

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has also forwarded resource mapping along with inventory of items and contingency plan including capability of mobile utility stores to NDMA, PDMA and all concerned DDMAs. USC will further ensure maintenance of sufficient stock levels and supply chain to support community in all flood prone areas especially far flung areas. An official has said "Armed Forces will be requisitioned subject to provision of rules/ regulations by PDMAs/DDMAs only in case of emergency through NDMA. Aviation support will be coordinated centrally by NDMA based on request of provinces and regions when called to assist in 'Aid to Civil Power'."

He said "All federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Gilgit-Baltistan have already ensured stocking of sufficient quantity of wheat and food items in areas vulnerable to floods and isolation, owing to possible severance of road links."