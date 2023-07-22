Twin-cities security for Muharram discussed

Islamabad:The fifth high-level security coordination meeting was held at Safe City Islamabad, bringing together law-enforcement agencies to address security concerns for the twin cities and the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

During the meeting, the officers from various law-enforcement agencies thoroughly reviewed the outcomes of previous security coordination conferences, recognizing the positive impact of implemented measures.

With an unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens’ lives and properties amidst the prevailing wave of terrorism during Muharram, all stakeholders collaborated to formulate a comprehensive action plan, ensuring heightened peace and security in the twin cities.

As part of the devised action plan, special focus will be given to fortifying both internal and external routes of the twin cities. Close monitoring of suspicious elements will be conducted to pre-empt any potential security threats.

Moreover, all participating law-enforcement agencies pledged to provide unyielding cooperation and support to one another in any emergency situation. "The security of our citizens remains our top priority, especially during the sacred month of Muharram.